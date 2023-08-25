Welcome to your perfectly turn-key new home in the Linda Vista neighborhood of Missoula, MT! This better than new home has been impeccably finished and maintained and is ready for you to move right in! Situated perfectly on a cul-de-sac street with minimal traffic and great views, the home features a huge 700sf finished double garage and a fully landscaped yard. On arrival you'll love the curb appeal and classic charm. Inside you're greeted by a clean, fresh, and bright appearance with perfect spaces and flow. Enter through the garage to a large landing area with a closet and access to another huge storage area, or through the front door to the main level open living space. The kitchen, living, and dining areas are open and offer plenty of natural light and a modern, classic feel. The primary bedroom is on the main level, with a beautiful en suite bath and large walk in closet. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and another full bath. Don't miss this one, call now! Listed by Mike Kaptur