Brand new single-level home, with zero step entry in a well sought out area of new homes. You won't want to miss out on this well-thought-out and functional layout built by Freedom Builders, Inc. This quality home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large open kitchen with island. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded modern light fixtures, and recessed lighting. You will love the storage in this home with the large pantry, spacious laundry room, and walk-in closets. Private covered back patio and a front patio with a mountain view. To schedule your personal showing call Brenda Foster at 406.531.0050 or your real estate professional today.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $665,000
