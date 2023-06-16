New Linda Vista construction nearing completion. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, two story home featuring an open floor plan. The main level includes the kitchen, dining room, living room features a tall sloped ceiling and gas fireplace, and a half bath. Kitchen highlights include white shaker style cabinets with undercounter lighting, a large island, quartz countertops, a pantry closet and a GE appliance package. The kitchen also adjoins a covered rear patio. The second floor features the primary suite with walk in tile shower, dual sinks and a walk in closet with abundant shelving. The upper level also has two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, and the laundry room. Home is scheduled to be complete by August 1, and the price includes landscaping, underground sprinklers and sod. Call Mark Twite 406-880-1956 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing. Listing agent is related to the seller.