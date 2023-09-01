Why wait for new construction to be completed when you can purchase, like this new “Turn Key” home built in 2020 by Sun Peak Construction Inc. Discover the epitome of family living in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on a spacious corner lot in the highly sought after 44 Ranch subdivision in the Hellgate Elementary School District. Step inside to discover a spacious and bright open-concept living area, ideal for both relaxation and entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen features a gas range, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large center island, pendant lighting and ample storage space, making cooking a delightful experience. Upstairs, you’ll find three generously sized bedrooms, each offering a tranquil retreat. The master suite provides a private oasis for relaxation, complete with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and an ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower, double vanity & linen closet. Two additional bedrooms share a well-appointed bathroom with double vanity, ensuring comfort and convenience for the whole family. The curb appeal will be sure to please with a covered front porch, concrete curbing, and a wood privacy fence along with a back patio/deck area for wonderful outdoor living space. Additional features include brand new, main-level Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Knotty Alder trim throughout, central air, underground sprinklers and an oversized attached double garage with built-in shelving. This residence offers an ideal blend of modern amenities and cozy elegance. Enjoy the convenience of a well-established subdivision, while being just a stone’s throw away from the park. The school bus stop is at the corner of Filly Lane and Chuck Wagon Dr, right in front of the house. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this dream residence yours and create lasting memories in this inviting community. Call Jennifer Peacock (406) 546-6343 or your real estate professional.