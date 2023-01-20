3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $675,000

Born perfectly on the corner in the heart of downtown Missoula, this rare offering with endless details is ready for his next owner. This property has an incredible short and long term rental history and would also be an exquisite single-family home. This is the perfect blend of modern comfort with a bright and elegant high end design. 616 Toole Ave. offers a wonderful lifestyle being walking distance to all the modern amenities Missoula has to offer. Stepping through the contemporary door, you are welcomed with a bright and functional landing pad for all of your Montana gear, coats, and more. Walk up a short flight of stairs to the bright, open concept kitchen and living space. Beautiful wooden cabinets, surround the kitchen for a consistent and contemporary feel.