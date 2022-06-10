3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $675,000

Perfectly perched with 360 degree mountain views, this stunning upper miller creek residence was built with a thoughtful design. Open concept living invites you into this one level ranch style home with stunning, timeless features throughout. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms surround the beautiful focal living area that flows right into the open and bright kitchen. Large windows throughout brings in all of the beautiful Montana sun. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your very private backyard space in the mornings or wind down after a long day soaking in the hot tub. Have a sense of serenity, peace and calmness all while bring right in town. Listed by Leland Reed