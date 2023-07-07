Open house 7/9 1-3 PM. NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Now is your chance to purchase the last: ''Corner Townhomes on Johnson''Enjoy modern style living in these tastefully designed, high end townhomes, built by Waltman Builders . Architecturally designed spaces allow one to enjoy the expansive views of the surrounding mountains of Missoula. Natural light enhances all aspects of these homes bringing the outdoors inside. Enjoy east facing views from the 2nd and 3rd floor decks. Some amenities include: custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high end appliances, including dual fuel ranges, Anderson 100 E Series black on black windows, and all hard surface flooring! These are just a few of the amenities of these stylish homes. Don't miss the 3rd floor primary suite with walk in tile shower and access to deck w amazing views! These homes have GFA heat and central AC, and are built with energy efficiency in mind. These include commercial grade roofs, rated at R-50, insulated garage doors, Walls are blown in insulation, rated at R-23. Price includes underground sprinklers, and completed landscaping. These homes are centrally located close to Franklin School, bus line, and bike trail. SHOWN BY APPT ONLY! Seller is Realtor in State of MT. Call Rochelle at 406 544 7507 or your Real Estate Professional