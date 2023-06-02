Welcome to 7105A Helenka Rose Drive located in the desirable Miller Creek area of Missoula. This spacious 3-bedroom, 3 and a half bath residence with attached double stall garage offers a spacious and comfortable living experience. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an inviting office space conveniently located by the front door, providing the perfect spot for remote work or a quiet study area. As you make your way further inside, you'll be captivated by the open concept layout and the grandeur of the vaulted ceilings in the main living space, creating an atmosphere of openness and style. The kitchen is well laid out, equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a large center island. Entertaining guests is a breeze, as the kitchen seamlessly flows into the adjacent dining area, which opens up to a lovely balcony. This outdoor oasis provides the perfect setting for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting al fresco dining experiences. The townhome boasts three generously sized bedrooms, one on the main level and two on the upper level, each with its own ensuite bathroom, ensuring privacy and convenience for every member of the household. These well-appointed bathrooms feature modern fixtures, sleek countertops, and ample storage space. Additional amenities include Central Air Conditioning, and seven solar panels that help offset energy costs. Located in the vibrant and growing Miller Creek area, this townhome is in close proximity to the newest neighborhood market and restaurant in Missoula. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional townhome. Contact Jen Clement at 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional.