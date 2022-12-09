NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Now is your chance to purchase the last: ''Corner Townhomes on Johnson''Enjoy modern style living in these tastefully designed, high end townhomes, built by Waltman Builders . Architecturally designed spaces allow one to enjoy the expansive views of the surrounding mountains of Missoula. Natural light enhances all aspects of these homes bringing the outdoors inside. Enjoy east facing views from the 2nd and 3rd floor decks. Some amenities include: custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high end appliances, including dual fuel ranges, Anderson 100 E Series black on black windows, and all hard surface flooring! These are just a few of the amenities of these stylish homes. Don't miss the 3rd floor primary suite with walk in tile shower and access to deck w amazing views!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $675,000
