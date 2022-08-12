**Purchase this home by August 15th and receive $20,000 to use toward locking in your interest rate, closing costs, optional home features, and more! New construction home! At 2046 square feet, the Snowbrush is an efficiently-designed, oversized single-level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with a large island, plenty of cupboard storage, and counter space. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of a covered patio area off of the great room. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom with extra counter space, a separate shower, and a soaking tub, plus an enormous closet. The other three sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom with dual vanity.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $679,265
If he is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 300 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
The tax jump comes as a result of inflation and the city’s decision not to raise property taxes over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officers euthanized the approximately 140-pound, 7-year-old adult female bear, which was injured in the collision.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about a head-on collision on Highway 2 near Cut Bank around 11:08 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 215.
The event was the first time all three appeared together in a forum.
Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge.
Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
Missoula County Public Schools placed Ryan Rettig on administrative leave in April after the district was made aware of criminal charges filed against him.
Wildfires in or near western Montana continued to gradually expand Monday, although some have seen little change in recent days.
The television show "Yellowstone" put out an online open casting call on Monday, seeking local talent to work as extras for filming in Helena on Aug. 24.