3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $683,657

*New home under construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes, OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st!At 2046 square feet, the Snowbrush is an efficiently-designed, oversized single-level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with a large island, plenty of cupboard storage, and counter space. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of a covered patio area off of the great room. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom with extra counter space, a separate shower, and a soaking tub, plus an enormous closet.

