3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $685,000

Must see to appreciate this Rattlesnake mountain top home with easy access to Rattlesnake Wilderness area, Mount Jumbo, & biking & hiking trails outside your door. Spacious floor plan featuring a main level formal living/dining area with bay window overlooking the city. Main floor family room with brick fireplace for those cozy winter evenings. Sliding glass door to back patio & yard. Large family kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, double ovens and adjoining breakfast nook. Main floor laundry and half bath. 3 bedrooms up (with possibility of 2 downstairs), 2 full bathrooms up & a half bath on the main level. Nicely appointed covered front porch for viewing the stars at night. Master bath en suite with oversized vanity, double sinks and spacious walk-in closet

