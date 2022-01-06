3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $689,000

Fantastic one level home featuring over 2000 sq ft of a well thought out floor plan. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms PLUS a home office. The home has all that you would expect including LTV flooring, hard surface counter tops, etc. The master suite is perfectly sized and has a great master bathroom with a beautiful walk in shower and a free standing tub. The laundry/drop zone is right off the garage. A gas fireplace can be added as an option and A/C is included. The garage is extra deep on one side for shop space or park two cars tandem so equivalent to a 3 car garage. Arnold Lane is a small new subdivision with only 3 homes and the road is freshly paved. The lots are all 1 acre with light covenants and plenty of room to build a shop or park an RV. Expected completion Feb/Mar 2022