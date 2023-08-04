Welcome to this contemporary condo located in the highly popular Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula. This new construction offers the perfect blend of modern design, high-quality finishes, and a prime location. With over 1,800 Sq. Ft., this condo offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, providing ample space for comfortable living. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the beautiful hardwood floors that flow seamlessly throughout the entire unit. The high-quality modern fixtures and quartz countertops create a bright, modern space, with natural light flooding the main floor through large windows. The open kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Bertazzoni appliances, perfect for the culinary enthusiast. The living room features a cozy fireplace, creating a warm ambiance for relaxation and entertainment. The primary suite on the main level is a comfortable retreat, complete with an attached bathroom featuring a custom-tiled shower and radiant in-floor heating. This space offers the perfect sanctuary to unwind and rejuvenate. The lower level of the condo comes complete with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom, providing plenty of space for guests. Additionally, a spacious family room offers a versatile space. Step outside onto the covered patio, where you can enjoy fresh air and outdoor relaxation. Located in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, this condo is in close proximity to a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, allowing you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the area. Additionally, downtown Missoula is just a quick 6-minute drive away, offering an array of dining and shopping. With its brand new construction, upscale finishes, and prime location, this property offers a remarkable opportunity for those seeking a contemporary and convenient lifestyle.