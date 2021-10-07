3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $690,000

*Pre-Inspected Home*Rattlesnake charmer on a large lot just a short walk from creek, parks, school, and trails. The quiet wide streets, mature timber feel of Raymond Avenue is classic Rattlesnake. 3 bedroom + bonus + media room, 3 bath, with many upgrades. Multi-Zone in floor radiant heat throughout the top level, radiant in floor in the garage, with hot and cold water plumbed in garage. Master suite, central vac, extensive wrap around decks, and great light throughout complete an airy and functional feel. Check out the ''Narnia'' secret space behind the bonus room closet. A great blend of modern and craftsman character make this home unique in the best ways.