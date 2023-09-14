Beautifully appointed one level home on a corner lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops and large kitchen island! Hickory cabinets and a wall pantry area. Tiled gas fireplace with mantel in family room. Vaulted ceilings and open concept. One end of the home has two guest bedrooms or multiple use rooms with bathroom. The master bedroom is on the other side of the home for your privacy with an extra-big walk-in closet.The master bathroom has double sinks and linen closet. The laundry room is large with cabinets and room for plenty of your cleaning supplies! The heated garage is an extended garage for large vehicles and has an electric vehicle station along with plenty of room for your toys. The mechanical room is in the garage as well, for easy access. White vinyl fencing along with a nice sized outbuilding and low maintenance yard. The covered patio off the kitchen is a great for your morning coffee. Move in ready!