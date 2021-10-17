3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,000

Country living without a commute. This lovely Orchard Homes small acreage ranchette is situated across the street from 200+ acres of public lands and Equestrian Park. Ride your horse or walk your dogs directly from the barn and house to miles of trails and paths. Outside you will find new deck with glorious views, a detached over-sized double garage. The home has been completely remodeled with timeless finishes including hardwood floors and rustic alder cabinets.