3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,000

Country living without a commute. This lovely Orchard Homes 1.32 acre horse property is situated across the street from 200+ acres of public lands and Equestrian Park. Ride your horse or walk your dogs directly from the barn and house to miles of trails and paths. Outside you will find a new deck, privacy fence and glorious views, a detached over-sized double garage with a propane shop heater. The home has been completely remodeled with timeless finishes including hardwood floors and rustic alder cabinets.Additional interior updates include new windows, tile and hardwood floors, updated lights and fixtures, interior and exterior paint, new furnace, electrical panel.Exterior features include additional covered storage areas for vehicles, boat, and