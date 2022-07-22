3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,265

New construction home! At 2046 square feet, the Snowbrush is an efficiently-designed, oversized single-level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with a large island, plenty of cupboard storage, and counter space. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of a covered patio area off of the great room. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom with extra counter space, a separate shower, and a soaking tub, plus an enormous closet. The other three sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom with dual vanity.