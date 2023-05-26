*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Save up to $20,000* on select move-in ready or available to build homes. At 2046 square feet, the Snowbrush is an efficiently designed, oversized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef’s dream, with a large island, plenty of cupboard storage and counter space. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of a covered patio area off the great room. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom with extra counter space, separate shower, and soaking tub, plus an enormous closet. The other three sizable bedrooms share a second bathroom with a dual vanity. Minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $704,689
