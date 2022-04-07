 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $715,000

Horse property with the convenience of in town living! Located in the Orchard Homes neighborhood in Missoula, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home comes with hobby farm potential. With over an acre of land, 2 wells, underground sprinklers, detached oversized shop, 2 stall horse shed, paddock, and sand arena, the property is move in ready for your animals. The home has seen many updates over the years from a high efficiency furnace in 2014 to electric, windows, kitchen and flooring. The added windows provide light and more breathtaking mountain views. The main floor consists of a living area, fireplace, half bath, office, kitchen and the primary bedroom. Downstairs includes two additional bedrooms, laundry, and a walk out to the back yard. There is so much more! Listed by Danni Moore.

