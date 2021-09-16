 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $725,000

A short drive from Missoula & you will find yourself at this private and quiet 10 ac parcel, all set up and ready for you to enjoy! Impeccably cared for 1700sf 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan. Split bedroom plan allows for a very spacious master with huge ensuite bath and walk in closet. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have their own space. The center of the home boasts a large kitchen complete with an island & granite tops. Such an awesome space for entertaining!!! The living room is enhanced by a gas stove. The entire home has abundant natural light. The outside has a hot tub for relaxing, a shop for your projects, a firepit, numerous gardens and even trails for your exploring! Call Paulette McMannis at 406.880.4988 or your real estate professional.

