3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $725,000

Stunning barely lived in Craftsman meets modern Farmhouse style one level living situated on a manicured lot with breathtaking mountain and golf course views. Backs Canyon River Golf Community open space and the 18th fairway. This home features the benefits of low maintenance manicured golf course living without golf course activity. Open entry area with lots of light, and views through the living area beyond, adjacent to guest bedroom with built-in window seat and large picture window. Nicely appointed full guest bathroom with linen closet is easily accessible to all living areas. The drop zone-laundry room is conveniently located between the garage and main hallway with kitchen and living access. Custom window and wall coverings. HOA takes care of lawn mowing and snow removal.