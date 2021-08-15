Welcome to 11295 Moccasin Lane. Looking for beautiful views, privacy, close proximity to town, and a charming custom home? Look no further. This lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a 3 car garage offers all of that and more! The main level features a generously-sized living room, open concept kitchen, dining room, den, laundry room, half bathroom, and two large storage closets. The master suite includes an en suite bath with an antique clawfoot tub and a large closet. The walkout basement has a separate entrance, full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry hookups, a complete built-in home office, and a large storage room, making it a great MIL apartment or space for visiting friends or family. To schedule a showing please contact Laura Branson 406.370.4063 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
The deceased kayaker has been identified.
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a Missoula police officer early Wednesday, although details are scarce.
More residents near Flathead Lake are being impacted by early-stage evacuation notices as the Boulder 2700 fire continues to threaten homes.
The infrastructure in “Paradise City” doesn’t build itself.
- Updated
"COVID has not been confirmed as the cause of death and further investigation is needed before they make a conclusive decision about cause of death."
A neighbor who called in the fire said there was smoke billowing from the residence and the neighbor was able to let some dogs out of the house and into the yard, according to a news release.
“I like hot peppers, and my uncle told me with great power comes great responsibility," the first-place winner said.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Wednesday, Aug. 11.