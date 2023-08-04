Introducing this newly constructed, modern condo set in the Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula. Captivating with its contemporary allure and artistry, this dwelling combines sleek aesthetics, deluxe elements, and an enviable location. Featuring 1,800 Sq. Ft. of living space, this property offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The chef???s kitchen is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, featuring state-of-the-art Bertazzoni appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen, the inviting living room includes a cozy fireplace, setting the scene for relaxation and entertainment. Sunlight streams through generous windows, illuminating the open floor plan adorned with refined fixtures and quartz countertops. Located on the main level, the primary suite provides a tranquil setting which comes complete with an en-suite bathroom showcasing a custom-tiled shower and radiant in-floor heating. This sanctuary offers the perfect space to unwind and rejuvenate. Journey to the lower level where 2 additional bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom await, granting ample room for guests. A 2nd living room on this level adds versatility to the layout. Step outside onto the covered patio, a welcoming enclave for embracing the fresh air and indulging in outdoor relaxation. Situated within the desirable Rattlesnake neighborhood, this condominium enjoys close proximity to a plethora of outdoor recreational opportunities, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the area's natural splendor. Moreover, downtown Missoula, with its diverse array of dining and shopping options, is just a short 6-minute drive away. With its brand-new construction, upscale finishes, and prime location, this property presents an extraordinary opportunity for those seeking a contemporary and convenient lifestyle.