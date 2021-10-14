3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $729,900

Brand new, modern, open concept home on a corner lot in a hard to beat location. Welcome to 360 Trailblazer Loop! This spacious 2,650 sq ft tri-level home features 3 bedrooms, plus a main floor office/bonus room, 3 bathrooms, oversized indoor storage, a tandem fully finished double deep garage, and a 2nd floor deck. Amenities include custom tiled showers, 4ft wide stairways, an oversized kitchen island with quartz countertops and vented range hood, zoned HVAC, and fireplace. You'll enjoy mountain views and an abundance of natural light from the well placed windows. Close to the Good Food Store, Milwaukee Trail system, Bayern Brewing, public transit, hiking and biking. Call Julie Lynch 406-880-2233-Jauna Poindexter 406-207-1360 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.