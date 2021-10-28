3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $735,000

Welcome to Missoula's newest micro-neighborhood no-shared-wall townhome development. Award-winning developer Scott Smith Property Solutions is building this amazing home. Trail Blazer is one block from the Good Food Store and bike trail and centrally located to all that Missoula has to offer. This home boasts high end materials and finishes. Some features include finished garage, 10' ceilings with 8' tall Andersen windows in the open concept living area, zoned HVAC, heated tile floors, tiled showers, custom cabinets, quartz tops, high end appliances and gas fireplaces. Enjoy the amazing views from the 2nd story covered patio or the 3rd story roof top patio. 3rd story patio is accessed by a 3rd story bonus room/office. Call Mike Kaptur at 406-546-6579 or your real estate professional.