SPACE, VIEWS, BEAUTY This meticulously cared-for zero-entry home has 3 beds & 2 baths on 1788 sq, with a full unfinished walk-out basement, fenced and landscaped yard & attached 2 car garage. Upon entry, you will notice the 9 ft tall front door and vaulted ceilings! The living room boasts a fireplace with a custom mantel & oversized picture windows to capture the views of just one of the home's best features. The expansive deck is partially covered and AMAZING! You will enjoy looking out into your backyard and the conservation area beyond. The open-concept kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite countertops, an island, a large pantry, and high-end cork-backed flooring throughout the common areas of the home. The quality and details of this home make it so comfrontable.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $737,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Disgruntled campers are starting to trickle out of the camping site.
Brandy Burke, a park spokesperson, said on Thursday that "rangers are investigating the reports of the BASE jumper, and anyone with information can contact Glacier rangers at 406-888-7077."
Brian Blackmore, a 52-year-old California resident, lost his life around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The bodies of Brian Kennedy, 67, of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard, 67, of Kalispell, were recovered on Monday.
"It's tough to get people to work a job for $11 or $12 an hour while they're paying $1,200 to $1,500 a month in rent. The economics of that aren't adding up."
The men from Columbia Falls and Kalispell had been overdue to return from their outing since Friday.
Officers got a report of an unattended death just before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning for a residence at the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue, according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold.
The Moose fire has top priority for aircraft support in the nation. It's now charted at 35,739 acres.
Three people on a multi-day backpacking trip were rescued northeast of Missoula on Wednesday after the group activated a personal SOS beacon.
Between 2019 and 2021, the Missoula Police Department took 172 reports of accidents between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists.