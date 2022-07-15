 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $747,000

SPACE, VIEWS, BEAUTY This meticulously cared-for zero-entry home has 3 beds & 2 baths on 1788 sq, with a full unfinished walk-out basement, fenced and landscaped yard & attached 2 car garage. Upon entry, you will notice the 9 ft tall front door and vaulted ceilings! The living room boasts a fireplace with a custom mantel & oversized picture windows to capture the views of just one of the home's best features. The expansive deck is partially covered and AMAZING! You will enjoy looking out into your backyard and the conservation area beyond. The open-concept kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite countertops, an island, a large pantry, and high-end cork-backed flooring throughout the common areas of the home. The quality and details of this home make it so comfrontable.

