Welcome to this stunning contemporary condo nestled in the highly sought-after Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula. Embracing a sleek design and superior craftsmanship, this newly constructed and soon to be finished residence perfectly balances modern aesthetics, premium finishes, and an enviable location. Featuring 1,800 sq. ft. of living space, this condo comes complete with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ensuring ample room for comfortable living. The abundance of natural light pouring through expansive windows illuminates the open layout, adorned with high-quality modern fixtures and quartz countertops. The well-appointed kitchen showcases top-of-the-line Bertazzoni appliances, an ideal haven for culinary enthusiasts. Adjacent to the kitchen, the inviting living room features a cozy fireplace, creating an intimate atmosphere for relaxation and entertainment. The main level houses the primary suite, a haven of tranquility complete with an en-suite bathroom featuring a custom-tiled shower and radiant in-floor heating. This retreat offers a sanctuary to unwind and rejuvenate after a long day. Descend to the lower level, where 2 additional bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom await, providing ample space for guests. An additional living room in the lower level adds versatility to the floor plan, accommodating various needs and desires. Step outside onto the covered patio, an inviting space to savor fresh air and indulge in outdoor relaxation. Situated in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, this condo enjoys close proximity to an array of outdoor recreational opportunities, allowing you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the area. Additionally, downtown Missoula is a mere 6-minute drive away, offering a delightful assortment of dining and shopping options. With its brand new construction, upscale finishes, and prime location, this property presents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a contemporary and convenient lifestyle. Prepare to be enchanted by the harmonious blend of modern design, meticulous craftsmanship, and the allure of this remarkable residence.