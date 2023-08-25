Welcome home to 2765 Paniolo Place in the beautiful Ranch Club. This farmhouse style home has an inviting and warm feeling. Upon entering the home, you will find two bedrooms and a full bathroom, large windows, and quartz counter-tops. The primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet can be found on the other side of this single level home, as well as the laundry, mudroom, and 2-car garage. Experience breathtaking mountain views at this exclusive golf course community while having the ability to enjoy lifestyle amenities such as fitness, swimming, social events, and a restaurant, all while being a short distance to downtown Missoula.