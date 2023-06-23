Welcome to this stunning and modern condo tucked away in the Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula. Get ready to be blown away by its contemporary charm, expert craftsmanship, and unbeatable location. With its brand-new construction, this property is the epitome of style and convenience. Spread across 1,800 Sq. Ft., it features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, giving you plenty of space to live comfortably. You'll love the trendy fixtures and quartz countertops that adorn the home. The kitchen is a dream come true for any avid home chef, equipped with top-notch Bertazzoni appliances. And just off the kitchen is a cozy living room with a fireplace, which sets the perfect mood for relaxation and entertainment. The main level is where you'll find the primary suite, a true sanctuary of peace and quiet. The attached bathroom includes a custom-tiled shower and heated floors, providing ultimate comfort. When you head to the lower level, you'll discover 2 more bedrooms, a bathroom, and an additional living room, giving you even more flexibility with the layout. Step outside onto the covered patio, a wonderful spot to breathe in fresh air and enjoy some outdoor downtime. Living in the Rattlesnake neighborhood means you'll have easy access to a wealth of outdoor activities, letting you fully embrace the natural beauty of the area. And if you're in the mood for some city vibes, downtown Missoula is just a quick 6-minute drive away, offering a fantastic selection of dining and shopping options. Get ready to fall in love with the seamless blend of contemporary design, meticulous craftsmanship, and the irresistible charm of this exceptional home.