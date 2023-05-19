Welcome to this sleek and stylish condo located in the highly popular Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula. This brand new construction offers the perfect blend of modern design, high-quality finishes, and a prime location. Spanning over 1,800 Sq. Ft., this condo boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, providing ample space for comfortable living. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the pristine hardwood floors that flow seamlessly throughout the entire unit. The high-quality modern fixtures and quartz countertops exude elegance and sophistication. Natural light floods the main floor through large windows, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere. The well-appointed kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Bertazzoni appliances, perfect for the culinary enthusiast. The living room features a cozy fireplace, creating a warm ambiance for relaxation and entertainment. The primary suite on the main level is a true retreat, complete with an attached bathroom featuring a custom-tiled shower and radiant in-floor heating. This luxurious space offers the perfect sanctuary to unwind and rejuvenate. The lower level of the condo comes complete with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom, providing plenty of space for family members or guests. Additionally, a spacious family room offers a versatile space for various activities and entertainment. Step outside onto the covered patio, where you can enjoy fresh air and outdoor relaxation. Located in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, this condo is in close proximity to a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, allowing you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the area. Additionally, downtown Missoula is just a quick 6-minute drive away, offering an array of dining and shopping. With its brand new construction, upscale finishes, and prime location, this property offers a remarkable opportunity for those seeking a contemporary and convenient lifestyle.