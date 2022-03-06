3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $750,000

This property is not to be missed. It is extremely well maintained with amenities galore! Views, privacy, income AND a wonderful home. This single story ''ranch style'' home has all of the features which makes this style popular. Each room- from the kitchen/dining area to the Living Room to each Bedroom (including the primary bed/bath) exudes warmth and TLC. South facing windows provide a amazing views of the Missoula Valley to the east, south and west. Step onto the deck off the Living Room and enjoy these views even more! A large bonus room with gas fireplace can be a recreation space, home office, or studio. The walkout lower level with paved vehicle access provides additional space for recreation or additional bedrooms.