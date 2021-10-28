3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $750,000

A world apart, minutes from town...Inspired by Japanese and Prairie-style architecture, this new custom home offers space, light, views and tranquility at a surprisingly attractive asking price. Designed by Paradigm 3 architects, this 2,200 sq. ft. home is located at the gate of the Bitterroot Valley, just steps from Blue Mountain trailhead and Peak Fitness facilities. Unlimited recreation, hiking, biking and breathtaking scenery are all there, right outside your door. Still, you're just minutes from downtown Missoula. Architectural details include 9' ceilings, skylights, wrap-around covered porch, sun deck and picture-window doors that capture city and mountain views without sacrificing any privacy.