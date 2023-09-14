Seller offering $18,000 dollar credit upon close! Overlooking the picturesque Miller Creek area and the entirety of Missoula, this home is ideally situated to appreciate the beauty of our town. Not only does this location offer great scenery, but it also places you in one of Missoula's most coveted neighborhoods, Linda Vista. Nestled here, you'll have easy access to the Linda Vista Golf Course, two lovely parks, and the hidden gem that is the Miller Creek Cafe. Inside the home, you'll find the builder's excellent work, providing a well-planned 1,877 square feet of living space. The two-car garage provides ample room for storage and parking. With a total of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this residence is a perfect fit for families or anyone seeking generous accommodations for guests. Set on a spacious 9,450 square foot lot, there's ample outdoor space to enjoy. Do not miss your chance on this amazing Missoula home! These photos were taken 9/7/2023, and may not represent current progress of the construction of the property.*Property is under construction, and has an estimated completion date of 10/20/2023.*