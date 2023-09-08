Don't miss this opportunity to break into the highly sought after Invermere Sub Division at an affordable price point! Tired of new construction offerings in dense neighborhoods, on small lots? This new construction sets on a large prime 13000+ sq ft lot, perfectly situated across from the 2 acre park. With its spacious 1909 sq ft, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom open floor plan provides main level living, and gives you the opportunity to chose your own finishes. The modern kitchen boasts solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a convenient pantry for all your storage needs. The open floorplan invites you outdoors with sliding glass windows to your backyard deck for gorgeous sunset views. The Living Room has an electric fireplace as a focal point. The main level bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home for privacy. The Owners Suite has a spacious walk in closet, double vanities and a tiled shower, and the ease of your laundry room being right across the hall! Upstairs, you'll find a versatile space that can be used as an additional bedroom, family room, or even a home office. All with a beautiful view of the park. Listing Photos are renderings, and not actual. Some finishes may be an up grade such as crown molding, wall trim accents, gas fireplace, or step less entry. Contact MerriLee Valentine at 406-370-4984 or your Real Estate Professional.