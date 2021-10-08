3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $775,000

New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision that features 35 acres of common area. Twelve lots to choose from. This model is farmhouse style and will be built by Edgell Building, Inc. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 full bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with the main floor bedroom also designed to be a home office. All homeowners have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Construction and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates to be early 2022. Pricing includes generous finish allowances. Exact price tbd as buyers choose finishes. Cash buyers or with large down payments doing their own construction loans can save $10,000. Listed by KC Hart
