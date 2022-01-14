New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision that features 35 acres of common area. Twelve lots to choose from. This model is farmhouse style to be built by Edgell Building, Inc. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 full bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan features a double master with one on the main and one upstairs. All homeowners have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Construction and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates to be early 2022. Pricing includes generous finish allowances. Exact price tbd as buyers choose finishes and design the inside to their own taste. Cash buyers or with large down payments providing construction loans can save $10,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grizzlies helped Doug Peacock heal after his traumatizing service as a Green Beret in Vietnam. In return, the author and filmmaker has dedicated his life to advocating for the bears.
"The agreed-upon purchase price assumes rent increases and higher profitability in order to justify the sales price," said a letter from the property management company.
A Lee Enterprises series on how the Lower 48 lives with grizzly bears - one of the West's most iconic wild animals - and how they live with us.
The 122-room, four-story WoodSpring Suites Hotel is located at 3035 Stockyard Road, just off North Reserve Street.
After the chase concluded, an unoccupied Missoula police car was struck by an oncoming train. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, according to a news release.
Kaelynn Bixby, 13, “been located and is safe” on Sunday after a missing and endangered persons advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice.
Omicron is driving another COVID spike in Missoula, worrying local health officials and doctors who are concerned it could put more strain on the local health care system.
Castle Rock Construction wanted to build 59 units on the 1.65 acre plot. The decision means they will only be able to build 44 units.
Missoula County Public Schools trustees met for fewer than four minutes at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night because trustee Mike Gehl refused to wear a mask in the boardroom.
Unauthorized camping in Missoula will no longer be allowed, and the new site was set up using federal funds.