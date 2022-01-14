 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $785,000

New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision that features 35 acres of common area. Twelve lots to choose from. This model is farmhouse style to be built by Edgell Building, Inc. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 full bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This plan features a double master with one on the main and one upstairs. All homeowners have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Construction and Edgell Building. Reserve your lot early with finish dates to be early 2022. Pricing includes generous finish allowances. Exact price tbd as buyers choose finishes and design the inside to their own taste. Cash buyers or with large down payments providing construction loans can save $10,000.

