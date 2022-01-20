3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $785,000

New luxury townhomes in the beautiful Stillwaters subdivision that features 35 acres of common area. Twelve lots to choose from. This model is farmhouse style and will be built by Edgell Building, Inc. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 full bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with the main floor bedroom also designed to be a home office. All homeowners have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Townhomes being built by Gooden Construction, Hoyt Construction and Edgell Construction. This lot (5T) is well under way and available to walk through. Interior finishes will be classic farmhouse and light and open. Expected completion date is late spring/early summer 2022.