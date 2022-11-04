3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $785,000

FINISHED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. OPEN HOUSE SUN OCT 30 1-3 PM. New luxury townhome in the beautiful Freestone subdivision that features 35 acres of common area. Twelve lots to choose from. This model is farmhouse style and built by Edgell Building. Open floor plan with huge view windows and features 3 full bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with the main floor bedroom also designed to be a home office. All homeowners have private community access to 90 acres on the river. Interior finishes are classic farmhouse and light and open. Final finished interior photos to be posted soon.