3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $789,000

Welcome to 1219 Big Flat Road in Missoula Montana. This is a tidy 2504 Sq. Ft. 3 bed 3 bath home, with 2 living rooms nestled on 5 acres of parked out Ponderosa Pines. Montana's State Tree! New floor covering and appliances in 2019, a freshly stained deck and new landscaping bark have this home ready for the new owners to move right in! Listed by Emily Keefer.

Missoulian newspaper staff move to new building

Missoulian newspaper staff move to new building

"Undoubtedly, tens of thousands of slices of pizza provided sustenance to the many Missoulian workers who became our friends," said Bridge Pizza co-founder Shirley Juhl. "Great neighbors that we are sad to see leave."

