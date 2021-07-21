For sale is this 1989 Fleetwood 28 x 48 Doublewide. The home HAS to be moved as it is on private property. Cash only as it will not finance since it is not on a permanent foundation (and needs to be moved). Sorry no option for seller financing, or renting. Address will not be displayed on the internet. It is located in Missoula. The three bedroom two bathroom home has been well taken care of. Only one owner. The home was upgraded to double insulated walls and ceiling. The front porch, back deck, and carport will all be removed prior to closing. Shed does not come with the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $79,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of Monday morning charges are still pending, said Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.
More dead or dying fish are being found in some of Montana’s most popular angling destinations this summer, including the Bitterroot, Clark Fork, Big Hole, Beaverhead, Jefferson and many others.
“We’re humbled by the prospect of operating out of such an important space as the former Pearl Café and of carrying on the legacy of one of Montana’s gems.”
Although Missoula saw a couple short sprinkles of rain on Monday, local air quality specialists don’t anticipate much change in terms of smoke in the valley in the coming days.
The cost to remodel a University of Montana dorm has doubled due to price increases for materials both locally and nationally.
Some steel plates on the bridge need to be replaced.
William J. Hopper’s trial was scheduled for this week but the case was dismissed with prejudice at the time set for trial.
Zachariah T. Harris, 29, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula Justice Court on seven felony charges, including attempted deliberate homicide.
Initial findings by Missoula police and fire indicate it is a juvenile-involved incident. The investigation is ongoing.
- Updated
The question about whether or not people are ready to gather in a crowd, sweaty shoulder to sweaty shoulder, has been answered.