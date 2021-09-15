3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $79,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Wagon Wheel Trailer Village located in the desirable Big Flat area. The home has a spacious living room and dining/kitchen area. The primary bedroom is located off the living room and has a walk-in closet and full bathroom attached. Down the hall you will find the other two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Some furnishings are included in this sale. Enjoy mountain views from your front deck! This purchase is for the mobile home only, no land is included.