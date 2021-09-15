 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $79,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Wagon Wheel Trailer Village located in the desirable Big Flat area. The home has a spacious living room and dining/kitchen area. The primary bedroom is located off the living room and has a walk-in closet and full bathroom attached. Down the hall you will find the other two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Some furnishings are included in this sale. Enjoy mountain views from your front deck! This purchase is for the mobile home only, no land is included.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect
Local News

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News