Get your recreation on! With over 4,000 acres and 41 miles of trails, you and your friends (furry or not) will be able to explore Blue Mountain Recreation area, enjoying scenic views and wildlife right from your back door. The area features off-road trails for hikers, equestrians, bicyclists, bird watchers and enthusiasts of all types. At the peak, you'll find breathtaking views and a forest-fire lookout at the road's end. This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom+2 bonus, 3 bath home sits on just over a half-acre lot. Arrive at the wide horseshoe driveway with beautiful landscaping and a well-lit Trex staircase leading you to the entrance. Once inside you are welcomed to a spacious living room with a floor-to-ceiling rock gas fireplace and large, light engulfing windows facing Blue
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $795,000
