Impeccably maintained, with gorgeous and expansive Missoula views, 6613 Patton Court is one home that you don't want to miss! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has level entry from the garage and washer and dryer hook ups on both the main level and the lower level making main floor living possible. Built in 2018 but better than new, this home shows like it is brand new, but has all of the bells and whistles that new construction doesn't including: blinds, custom cabinets, added lighting, and more. Upon entering the house you will be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with an open dining area and living room. The kitchen has ample counter space, lots of cabinets and a breakfast bar/island. The living room has expansive windows with panoramic views, remote controlled blinds and a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and has a large closet with customized shelving, a bathroom with dual vanities and a large glass shower. Additionally the main level washer/dryer hook ups are in the primary closet, again making main floor living, with zero entry, a possibility. There is also a half bath on the main level and a hallway to the 2 stall garage that comes with a storage bench, hanging storage rack, and a hot and cold water/hose hook up. There is also a deck with amazing views that allows you to take in the scenery that this location provides. Downstairs there is a family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a large laundry room downstairs with customized storage shelves and the washer and dryer are included. French doors lead you outside to a patio with a hot tub and a fenced yard. The yard is landscaped with beautiful trees and bushes. Additional features include: a heated roof, updated lighting, added electrical, under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, air conditioning and more. This property is conveniently located close to all of life's necessities: Costco, restaurants, shopping and more and has close access to the highway and St. Patrick's hospital. The HOA fees include lawn maintenance, mowing, and snow removal making this property a low maintenance home, because the mowing and shoveling are done for you! HOA Fees are $220/month. For more information or to schedule a showing please call Alana Schaefer at 406-493-0066 or your real estate professional.