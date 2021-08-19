Located in the desirable neighborhood of Lincolnwood in the Upper Rattlesnake, 3920 Fox Farm Road is conveniently located within walking/biking distance to the areas parks and the Rattlesnake Wilderness Trails. Additional attributes that are attractive to this highly sought-after area are the local Rattlesnake Market, Ten Spoons Winery, as well as convenient access to downtown Missoula. This well maintained three bedroom/three bathroom residence has an attached oversized three stall garage and features a spacious unfinished basement, main level living with two living rooms, formal dining room, kitchen and casual eating area, owners suite which includes a walk-in-closet and ensuite, and an upper level with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and loft area.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It only takes a single positive Covid case for the Missoula City-County Health Department to declare an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
"I never tried to sell anything that people really needed," said owner Max Gilliam. "I wanted to sell things that they emotionally want."
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations announced Monday afternoon that a Missoula man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week likely died by suicide, not police gunfire.
Brendon T. Galbreath, 21, died at St. Patrick Hospital following a shooting involving police early Wednesday in Missoula.
The deceased kayaker has been identified.
- Updated
“It’s concerning, the uptick. I’m not going to say it’s not,” the governor said. “It’s why we continue to message around the importance of people considering getting one of these safe and effective vaccines.”
Butte teenager’s life threatened by breakthrough COVID case; Mother urges population to get vaccinated
- Updated
- 5 min to read
This is the first story in a two-part series of personal experiences related to COVID-19
A cold front knocking temperatures 20 degrees below normal pushed into western Montana on Tuesday, giving relief to firefighters across the no…
Missoula's two hospitals are sounding the alarm about a surge in Covid patients. They're at capacity and experiencing a staffing shortage.
Joseph S. Morgan, 26, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He has been charged with six felonies and two misdemeanor offenses.