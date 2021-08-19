 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,000

Located in the desirable neighborhood of Lincolnwood in the Upper Rattlesnake, 3920 Fox Farm Road is conveniently located within walking/biking distance to the areas parks and the Rattlesnake Wilderness Trails. Additional attributes that are attractive to this highly sought-after area are the local Rattlesnake Market, Ten Spoons Winery, as well as convenient access to downtown Missoula. This well maintained three bedroom/three bathroom residence has an attached oversized three stall garage and features a spacious unfinished basement, main level living with two living rooms, formal dining room, kitchen and casual eating area, owners suite which includes a walk-in-closet and ensuite, and an upper level with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and loft area.

