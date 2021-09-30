3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,000

Updated classic 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with room to expand in unfinished lower level. Spacious main level with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings with beams and 2 fireplaces. Huge master suite and main floor laundry. Large kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry, open to dining and great room with window walls that provide unapparelled views of the valley and mountain ranges. Large underground pool & hot tub surrounded by landscaping that provide privacy, plus a huge enclosed pool room with it's own bath, sauna, cabinetry and heat source. 4 CAR GARAGE! This home sits a prime 1/2 acre lot in a sought after area.