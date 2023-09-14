3055 Maia Jane Lane is a stunning new construction that was completed in April 2022. This home boasts not only modern aesthetics but also cutting-edge systems that make it an exceptional living space. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by tall ceilings and beautiful finishes throughout the house. It features a mini-split heating and air system, ensuring year-round comfort. For added peace of mind, there are also backup electric wall heaters and a fire suppression system. This home also has a Life Breath Max air filtration and circulation system to rejuvenate the air throughout the home. With approximately 2,091 SqFt of living space, this home provides plenty of room for comfortable living. The spacious garage is approximately 900 SqFt and provides an abundance of space for storage and all of your toys. The heart of this home is the gorgeous kitchen with its ample cabinetry and beautiful granite countertops and the kitchen island has sparkling white quartz countertops that provide both functionality and style. For those who love outdoor living, the second floor has an amazing outdoor entertaining area with great lighting, ceiling fans and a hot tub. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home.