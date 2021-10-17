3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,000

Welcome to 1219 Big Flat Road in Missoula Montana. This is a tidy 2504 Sq. Ft. 3 bed 3 bath home, with 2 living rooms nestled on 5 acres of parked out Ponderosa Pines. Montana's State Tree! New floor covering and appliances in 2019, a freshly stained deck and new landscaping bark have this home ready for the new owners to move right in! Listed by Emily Keefer.